Recall issued for Universal Security smoke alarms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 180,000 smoke alarms are being recalled because they could fail to alert homeowners about a fire.

The recall is for Universal Security smoke alarms.

According to the recall, the smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly.

If you have one of these smoke alarms in your house, you need to contact Universal Security Instruments immediately at 877-612-6955 for a replacement.

For more information on the recall, visit the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.