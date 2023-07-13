(WCMH) — Burger King Thailand has stunned the world with the announcement of a new menu item called “The Real Cheeseburger.”

The buzz about the new “burger” began when the company revealed the item on social media. A Facebook post shares an image of the sandwich, which is made of 20 slices of American cheese between what appears to be a classic Burger King sesame seed bun.

“Not for fun, this is for real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King! 🍔,” a translation of the post’s caption reads. “Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!! 🧀”

Besides being filled with cheese, it should be noted that there is no meat involved in this creation.

According to the company’s ad, the “burger” is available at a discount now for 109 Thai baht or $3.13, the sandwich’s full price is 380 baht or $10.93.

The social media posts have garnered thousands of comments from users in Thailand, some posing with the golden concoction.

A translation of one commenter’s reply to the Facebook post reads, “Let’s eat!!! follow doctor for sure,” along with multiple pictures of the “cheeseburger.”