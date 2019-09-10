Rare Friday the 13th full moon happening this weekend

A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s something that happens only once every couple of decades: a full moon on Friday the 13th visible across the entire nation.

The superstitions that come with Friday the 13th and a full moon will be combined this week, when both occurrences happen on the same day.

The full moon closest to the autumnal (fall) equinox (Sept. 23) is commonly referred to as the Harvest Moon, which provided extra light for farmer’s to stay busy by moonlight, according to historical sources.

This will also be a micromoon — the opposite of a supermoon, when the full or new moon happens at the time Earth and the moon are closest together at perigee.

This weekend the moon’s orbit will be at its farthest point from Earth — 252,511 miles, according to Astronomy magazine. The full moon will appear to us as 14 percent smaller at its closest approach upon reaching apogee.

The Farmers’ Almanac says the last time the full moon nearest the equinox was seen virtually nationwide on the superstitious day was October 13, 2000. The next event won’t happen again until August 13, 2049. A full moon was visible for those living on the East Coast on June 13, 2014.

The Almanac says the average occurrence of a full moon on this day is about once every 20 years.

Technically speaking, the full moon in the Eastern Time Zone, including here in Ohio, won’t happen until 12:33 a.m. on Sept. 14, but who’s counting? Folks living in the Central, Mountain, Pacific and Alaskan time zones will enjoy the full moon before midnight.