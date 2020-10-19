Rapper Nelly celebrates 20th anniversary of debut album with limited-edition Budweiser

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Nelly and Budweiser are teaming up to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s debut album, “Country Grammar.”

Through the collaboration between St. Louis’ native rapper and its iconic brewery, the limited-edition 25-ounce cans, which include Nelly’s picture, will be released Tuesday.

The 45-year-old rapper said in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that this recognition by Anheuser-Busch is “a little overwhelming,” adding, “but it’s really dope, and it’s what you work for, and it’s definitely something to live up to and something to continue.”

Nelly has frequently made reference to St. Louis in his lyrics. Budweiser used excerpts from his songs “S.T.L.” and “Country Grammar” to decorate the tallboy can, which will only be available in St. Louis.