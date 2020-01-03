Rapper DaBaby faces misdemeanor battery charge in Miami

MIAMI, Florida (CNN) — A Grammy-nominated artist is accused of attacking a music promoter in Florida.

Rapper DaBaby is being held without bond on a misdemeanor battery charge in Miami.

Police arrested him Thursday after a financial dispute turned into an altercation.

They say the musician– whose real name is Jonathan Kirk– met with a promoter and another person at a hotel.

The police report states the promoter was supposed to pay Kirk $30,000 for a performance, but the rapper discovered the payment was $10,000 short.

That’s when police said Kirk and several others attacked the two.

Kirk is reportedly behind bars because he has an active fugitive warrant in Texas.