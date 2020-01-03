Rapper DaBaby faces misdemeanor battery charge in Miami

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Florida (CNN) — A Grammy-nominated artist is accused of attacking a music promoter in Florida.

Rapper DaBaby is being held without bond on a misdemeanor battery charge in Miami.

Police arrested him Thursday after a financial dispute turned into an altercation.

They say the musician– whose real name is Jonathan Kirk– met with a promoter and another person at a hotel.

The police report states the promoter was supposed to pay Kirk $30,000 for a performance, but the rapper discovered the payment was $10,000 short.

That’s when police said Kirk and several others attacked the two.

Kirk is reportedly behind bars because he has an active fugitive warrant in Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools