Rapper DaBaby faces misdemeanor battery charge in Miami

MIAMI, Florida (CNN) — A Grammy-nominated artist is accused of attacking a music promoter in Florida.
Rapper DaBaby is being held without bond on a misdemeanor battery charge in Miami.
Police arrested him Thursday after a financial dispute turned into an altercation.
They say the musician– whose real name is Jonathan Kirk– met with a promoter and another person at a hotel.
The police report states the promoter was supposed to pay Kirk $30,000 for a performance, but the rapper discovered the payment was $10,000 short.
That’s when police said Kirk and several others attacked the two.
Kirk is reportedly behind bars because he has an active fugitive warrant in Texas.