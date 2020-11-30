Rallying for Raiden: Community embraces boy who lost parents to COVID-19

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WOAI/NBC News)  A San Antonio, Texas community put on a massive show of love and support for 5-year-old birthday boy Raiden Gonzalez over the weekend.

Neighbors showed up in full force, taking part in a nearly hour long car parade.

“It’s just amazing, you know, what San Antonio is doing for him, “Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas said.

Raiden’s mom and his dad both recently lost their battles with COVID-19.

Raiden’s story has garnered worldwide headlines and a huge outpouring of support that lead up to Saturday’s big celebration.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” Salinas said.

