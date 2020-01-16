Rain brings hope, some relief to Australia bushfires

CANBERRA, Australia (CNN/AP) In Australia, thunderstorms are finally sweeping across the bushfire ravaged east coast.

While it’s bringing hope that some of the fires devastating the country will be put out, or at least slowed, officials are warning that lightning could start new fires.

The fires have claimed at least 28 lives since September, destroyed more than 2,600 homes and razed more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), mostly in New South Wales state. The area burned is larger than the U.S. state of Indiana.

But the fire danger has been diminished by rain this week in several areas. The first green buds of regrowth have already emerged in some blacked forests following rain.