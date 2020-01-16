Rain brings hope as brushfires continue to burn in Australia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Rainfall over parts of eastern Australia are bringing hope that some of the fires devastating the country will be put out or at least slowed.

“Relief is here for a number of firefighters working across NSW. Although this rain won’t extinguish all fires, it will certainly go a long way towards containment,” tweeted Australia’s NSW Rural Fire Service.

Relief is here for a number of firefighters working across NSW. Although this rain won’t extinguish all fires, it will certainly go a long way towards containment. This footage was captured down at the Good Good Fire burning near Cooma. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/fxV9u2hN6K — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 16, 2020

According to 9 News Australia, last month was one of the driest Decembers on record with New South Wales recording some of Australia’s lowest rainfall levels on record at just 7.8 millimeters.

Meteorologists said multiple states around the country have seen more than a month’s rain in the past 24 hours.

But officials are warning that lightning could start new fires.

This map from Weatherzone shows the impact of around 10,000 lightning strikes across the Hunter this afternoon



The lightning & strong winds have brought down trees & overhead wires, causing power outages



Repair crews are in the fieldhttps://t.co/zltXYk3kEU pic.twitter.com/sWoPKwF3GX — Ausgrid (@Ausgrid) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the wet weather has improved some air quality in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

Forecasters predict some areas will get more than four inches of rain over the weekend.

LATEST STORIES: