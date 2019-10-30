Raging wildfires cause massive blackouts

The outbreak of wildfires ravaging portions of Northern and Southern California represent a pattern of disastrous pattern in the past three years.

Pacific Gas & Electric’s rolling blackouts have impacted about 1.5 million people, as more than 4,000 firefighters tackled massive blazes driven by strong winds in low humidity.

PG&E, the biggest utility in California, has been blamed for equipment failure that caused a series of fires, including the worst in the state’s history last November that destroyed much of Paradise (Camp Fire), killing 86 people.

Southern California Edison acknowledged that the company’s equipment was likely the cause of last year’s Woolsey Fire north of Los Angeles that took three lives and destroyed more than 1,600 homes.

The worst fires have struck Sonoma County wine country north of San Francisco (Kincade Fire) and the hills around Los Angles (Getty Fire).

The Getty Fire was reportedly 15 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, affecting 656 acres by early Tuesday (Los Angeles County Fire Department).

The Kincade Fire was 30 percent contained, having burned close to 118 square miles (Cal Fire). About 250 structures have been destroyed or damaged in the fire.

The latest fire was reported in Simi Valley Wednesday morning that burned 200 acres.

Strong winds gusting in excess of 70 mph in parts of California resulted in a rare Extreme Red Flag Warning for a significant portion of the state.

Wildfires are most common and destructive in the fall in California after five months of dry weather just ahead of the start of the rainy season.

Cool air circulating around high pressure in the Great Basin’s high deserts crosses the mountains through the passes, warming nearly 30 degrees Fahrenheit by compression.

The air is then funneled through the canyons, causing extreme winds (Diablo in Northern California and Santa Ana in Southern California), where the humidity falls below 10 percent in an offshore northeasterly flow.