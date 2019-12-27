Radio broadcaster Don Imus has died at age 79

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 22: *EXCLUSIVE* Radio personality Don Imus speaks at the 2010 AFTRA AMEE Awards at The Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel on February 22, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for AFTRA)

(WCMH) — Radio shock jock Don Imus died Friday, nearly two years after his retirement from broadcasting, NBC News reported.

He was 79.

March 29th, 2018, will be the last 'Imus in the Morning Program.' Turn out the lights…the party's over. — Imus (@WhereMyImusAt) January 22, 2018

Imus died Friday at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas. He was hospitalized on Christmas Eve, a family representative said.

“Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly-skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son,” his family said in a statement.