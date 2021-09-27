NEW YORK — A jury found R. Kelly guilty on all counts in his sex trafficking trial Monday after decades of allegations about sexual misconduct with minors.

A jury of seven men and five women convicted Kelly of racketeering and other charges on their second day of deliberations.

The charges were based on an argument that the entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet girls — and keep them obedient and quiet — amounted to a criminal enterprise.

The verdict came after a month of emotional testimony accusing Kelly of locking victims in rooms, subjecting them to degrading rules and filming sexual encounters as a means of control.

Prosecutors in the case said there was ample evidence to prove that the R&B star sexually exploited multiple victims over a period of two decades.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata said Kelly “believed the music, the fame and the celebrity meant he could do whatever he wanted.”

Kelly had continually denied the allegations, and his defense team said Kelly’s accusers were never forced to do anything against their will. Kelly’s defense attorney, Deveraux Cannick, argued that Kelly could not be a predator because of the way he treated his accusers.

“He gave them a lavish lifestyle,” he said during closing arguments. “That’s not what a predator is supposed to do.”

The judge set a sentencing date of May 4. He could face life in prison. Kelly’s next court appearance will be Nov. 1, when the judge will hear any defense motions in the case.

Kelly faces additional sex-related charges in both Illinois and Minnesota.

Here are the charges Kelly was found guilty of: