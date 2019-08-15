R. Kelly fails to show for court appearance

CHICAGO (CNN) — A Chicago judge overseeing singer R. Kelly’s sexual-abuse case expressed frustration Thursday he did not show up for a hearing.

The court date was to determine whether the singer’s bond should be raised.

He is being held as he awaits trial on a variety of sex abuse charges.

Kelly is also facing charges in New York, Minnesota and a federal court in Chicago, in addition to the case against him in Cook County.

His lawyer says that complicates arranging transportation for Kelly from the jail in downtown Chicago.

But the judge didn’t buy that argument.

“He has to be here, all right? First of all, there’s due process issues that the court deals with regarding him, and he has to be here as far as those issues are concerned. I don’t know what the issue is with the marshals as far as bringing him over here. He’s in custody, we have sheriffs here. If there’s any issue regarding, you know, some inability to bring him here, they better come in and tell me what it is,” said Cook County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Flood.

Flood asked attorneys if there’s agreement about which of the four cases should proceed first. When a prosecutor said that hadn’t been decided, Flood said he’d proceed for now as if no other cases existed.

The singer denies all wrong-doing.

His next status hearing, in this case, is scheduled for Sept. 17.