Quiz: How well do you know the White House families?

US First Lady Laura Bush and her twin daughters Jenna (C) and Barbara (R) applaud US President George W. Bush as he gives his victory speech at the Reagan Center in Washington DC 03 November, 2004. Bush declared victory in the US presidential elections held 02 November, declaring “America has spoken.” (Photo by Paul J. RICHARDS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve flipped on cable news in the last four years, the chances are you know all about Ivanka Trump and Don Jr., but there was a time when the first families where not in the spotlight. Back before “The Apprentice” existed (or the television for that matter) it took a breakthrough story for White House wives, children and sometimes even pets to become household names.

We wanted to find out how well you’ve read up on 45 presidents worth of first families. Below is a 10 question quiz. Get them all and you are practically ready to move into the Executive Residence at the White House. Get them wrong and, well, you are completely forgiven. There is a really stressful election going on after all.

Good luck.