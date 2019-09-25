Queen, the famous Kansas shelter dog, gets adopted

MERRIAM, Kansas (CNN) — A Kansas shelter dog who stole hearts across the country when her story went viral has finally found a forever home.
Queen, a three-year-old terrier mix, was living at the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam.
She went more than 400 days without being adopted.
That all changed Tuesday, when she was adopted by a man whose friend sent him a picture of the pup.
Tony Peluso said when he went to visit Queen, he fell in love immediately.
Peluso didn’t even know about the viral campaign to find her a home, which included an animal advocate moving into Queen’s kennel last week to raise awareness.
The activist, Scott Poore, documented his time living in the 10-by-7 foot room with Queen and posted videos to Facebook, some of which can be seen below.