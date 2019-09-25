Queen, the famous Kansas shelter dog, gets adopted

MERRIAM, Kansas (CNN) — A Kansas shelter dog who stole hearts across the country when her story went viral has finally found a forever home.

Queen, a three-year-old terrier mix, was living at the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam.

FF7BE8FFDA1D420A87DFED9D836F9342 A ROYAL SENDOFF fit for our very own 👑 Queen 👑 ❤️ THANK YOU to Mission Driven and Scott Poore for all the help in finding Queen a forever family that is going to give her the royal treatment she deserves! Scott, we hope you don't have to move back in anytime soon, although you're always welcome! ❤️If you’d like to help more shelter animals like Queen, consider donating to Great Plains SPCA and picking out your own Mission Driven apparel so you too can get the royal treatment! ✨🐾Queen's royal sendoff was complete with an escort by Scott, a rose petal shower from our staff, and news coverage by KCTV5 News Kansas City 41 Action News – KSHB-TV KMBC 9 Posted by Great Plains SPCA on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

She went more than 400 days without being adopted.

That all changed Tuesday, when she was adopted by a man whose friend sent him a picture of the pup.

Tony Peluso said when he went to visit Queen, he fell in love immediately.

Peluso didn’t even know about the viral campaign to find her a home, which included an animal advocate moving into Queen’s kennel last week to raise awareness.

The activist, Scott Poore, documented his time living in the 10-by-7 foot room with Queen and posted videos to Facebook, some of which can be seen below.

Queen Update: Day #6Sweet Dreams 🖤 Posted by Mission Driven on Monday, September 23, 2019

Queen Update: Day #6A car ride 🚗 and some ice cream 🍦 Posted by Mission Driven on Sunday, September 22, 2019