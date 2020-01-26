Puppy with three ears rescued in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (CNN) — A dog rescuer in Oklahoma City is trying to help a puppy who appears to have three ears.

“We tend to take in the dogs that, really, just don’t kind of fit in with everyone else,” said Heather Hernandez, the rescuer who adopted the dog named Trip.

After his birth, Trip’s previous owner reached out to Mutt Misfits, where he’s certainly found a home where he fits in.

Hernandez said out of a litter of seemingly “normal” puppies, he was born with what appears to be a third ear.

“So we can tell it’s definitely connected, like, greater than just the skin,” she said. “It’s not just like a skin tag, but what exactly it leads to, only the CT is going to tell us.”

Hernandez is now working to raise money for that CT scan so they can get some more answers.

Trip walks a little off balance and has some health issues.

“He has seizures,” Hernandez said. “He’s got, obviously, some other stuff going on.”

It’s a desperate search for those answers for Hernandez, as it didn’t take little Trip long to make her fall in love, just like another dog Mutt Misfits had last year.

“She had an extra mouth in her ear, so, when this guy has extra ears or whatever he’s got going on up there. I couldn’t say no,” Hernandez said of that dog, Toad.

Toad passed away from medical issues.

Now, Hernandez hopes to find a way to save little Trip, who will be heading back to the veterinarian soon.