Puppy rescued from alligator’s mouth becomes deputy dog

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WBBH/NBC News) A 4-month old puppy pulled from an alligator’s mouth now has a new job: Sheriff’s deputy.

Video of Richard Wilbanks rescuing his puppy Gunner from the jaws of the gator went viral last month.

Wilbanks, his wife and Gunner were out for a Sunday morning stroll near their Lee County home when the puppy was grabbed by a gator.

“I heard him yelp and I looked around and saw the alligator out swimming in the pond with him,” Wilbanks recalls.

Without so much of a flinch, Wilbanks ran right into the pond.

“I just wasn’t going to let him have my puppy for breakfast,” he says.

Eventually, he was able to free Gunner from the gator’s mouth, all without losing his cigar.

“I didn’t even realize when I came up out of the water that I still had it in my mouth,” Wilbanks laughs.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged Gunner’s bravery Tuesday, making him part of the Deputy Dogs team.

Now the pup and his owners will assist the sheriff’s office teaching children about safety.

Read more: https://bit.ly/35TEy99

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools