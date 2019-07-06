Protesters clash at alt-right rally in Washington, D.C.

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Protesters at dueling rallies in Washington have dispersed following some tense moments Saturday.

Counter-protesters including members of Antifa set up shop directly across the street from a planned alt-right event, just blocks from the White House.

Some of the counter-protesters tried to infiltrate that rally, but police managed to keep them at bay.

Others marched through the street before returnig to their designated counter-protest area.

Sometimes heated chanting and taunting between the groups could be heard, but there were no reports of physical violence.

A scuffle between some counter-protesters and police ended peacefully.

Police removed one man from the scene. It is not known if he was detained.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools