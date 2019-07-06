Protesters clash at alt-right rally in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Protesters at dueling rallies in Washington have dispersed following some tense moments Saturday.

Counter-protesters including members of Antifa set up shop directly across the street from a planned alt-right event, just blocks from the White House.

Some of the counter-protesters tried to infiltrate that rally, but police managed to keep them at bay.

Others marched through the street before returnig to their designated counter-protest area.

Sometimes heated chanting and taunting between the groups could be heard, but there were no reports of physical violence.

A scuffle between some counter-protesters and police ended peacefully.

Police removed one man from the scene. It is not known if he was detained.