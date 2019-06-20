Prosecutors: Roger Stone violated gag order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Donald Trump’s longtime associate Roger Stone may have violated his gag order with social media posts.

Prosecutors filed a court document citing Instagram and Facebook posts created in recent days that commented on Russian interference in the 2016 election and directly addressed major news outlets.

The content Stone posted wasn’t directly related to his case, but could prejudice it, prosecutors claim.

The Judge in Stone’s pending case, Amy Berman Jackson, will decide if the post violated terms of the gag order.

In February, she told Stone the consequences would be severe if he overstepped his gag order’s bounds again.

The gag order is a condition of his bail, meaning if the prosecution’s complaint is upheld, he may have to spend time in prison until his trial, currently set for November.

Stone was initially barred by Jackson from posting on social media after he posted a photo of the judge with crosshairs superimposed behind her.