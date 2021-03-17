Prosecutor says body possibly found near Ohio River in search area for James Hutchinson

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WDTN) – Boone County Water Rescue and the Hamilton County Police Association are on scene at Lawrenceburg, Indiana near the Ohio River.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told 2 NEWS they believe a body has been found in the same area 6-year-old James Hutchinson was thrown in. These findings are based on sonar and other instruments.

Gmoser said crews will stop before dark if they cannot locate his body Wednesday.

Shelby Quinilvan of the City of Middletown told 2 NEWS the search team is assessing water conditions to determine if it is safe to put divers in the water.

James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, on Feb. 28. According to Middletown Police, after further questioning, Gosney confessed to killing her son. She told police she took her children to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County last Friday to abandon them.

After her children were out of the car, Gosney and Hamilton drove off. According to police James attempted to get back in the vehicle. She then sped up, dragging him and possibly running him over. Gosney proceeded to put her two other children into the car and left the scene.

Police said she returned nearly an hour later to pick up her son’s body, taking him back to her house. Gosney and Hamilton then made the decision to drive an hour away, dumping his body in the Ohio River.

Gosney and Hamilton have both been indicted on several charges in this case.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as more information becomes available.