Prosecutor: Grand jury to weigh charges in Georgia shooting

A Georgia prosecutor says he wants a grand jury to consider criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a man who was chased by armed men who suspected him of being a burglar.

The announcement came as cellphone video purporting to show the shooting was posted online by an attorney for the slain man’s mother.

Associated Press reports that Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 in a neighborhood near the city of Brunswick.

No one has been arrested or charged in the case, prompting an outcry by the local NAACP and others. Arbery was black and the men who pursued him are white.

“I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery,” according to a statement by District Attorney Thomas Durden, based in Hinesville 70 miles away from the shooting scene.

Durden did not outline what charges he’d seek against those possibly responsible for Arbery’s slaying.

It was also unclear when a grand jury could be convened to hear evidence, as courts in Georgia are prohibited from empaneling any grand or trial jury through at least June 12, as the nation fights the COVID-19 pandemic according to an NBC News report.