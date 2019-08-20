Prosecutor: Cincinnati priest indicted on 9 counts of rape in decades-old altar boy abuse case

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Felony rape accusations were made against a Cincinnati Catholic priest Monday.

Geoffrey Drew is accused of raping a young boy at St. Jude School 15 years before he became a priest.

The boy was working as an altar boy at the time.

The alleged rapes took place in Drew’s office, during or right after the school day, officials said.

Drew’s most recent photo is his mug shot hours after the indictment for nine counts of rape.

When last month’s removal of Father Drew as pastor at St. Ignatius occurred, the victim, now 41, felt he needed to end three decades of silence about the alleged assaults.

Prosecutor Joe Deters describes the victim as courageous and credible and suspects others have yet to break their silence.

“It’s very rare that we uncover this type of activity and it’s their first and only one,” Deters said.

“It would not surprise me if he has other victims out there,” he added. “That’s why we gave out his, where he was, at least, so people know and maybe they can talk to their kids or their children and ask them if they ever had a problem.”

In a written statement, the archdiocese said it is cooperating fully.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr had previously apologized for not doing enough in response to suspicions about Drew’s alleged inappropriate behavior with teenage boys.

Since ordination in 2004, Drew had been at three other parishes before he was named pastor at St. Ignatius, where he was removed after three weeks.

He faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

“It’s a sad, sickening case, I’ll tell you that,” Deters said. “And it’s incredible that somebody with that type of authority would prey on little children.”