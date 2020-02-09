Proposed Bill to protect religious beliefs

Des Moines, IA (KCCI)–The Iowa Senate introduced a new bill that could give licensed workers religious freedom. These workers include doctors, lawyers or even barbers.

According to Senate File 2194, the bill would keep the state from penalizing those professionals for exercising religious freedom to refuse their services.

A minister at the courthouse could refuse to marry a same-sex couple or a doctor to perform an abortion according to a CNN source.

The bill’s sponsor Senator Dennis Guth says this is a First Amendment issue.

“How is it that we’re going to think about taking away their constitutional rights to free speech? This is really amounting to government control of your thoughts,” said Guth.

While Iowa Senator and LGBTQ community advocate Keenan Crow, think otherwise.

“What this really allows people to do is pick and choose what laws they’re going to follow based on their religious views, and that is not religious freedom, that’s religious discrimination,” said Crow.