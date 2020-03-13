Progressive challenger seeks to unseat Ohio congresswoman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Four-term U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty is facing one of her stiffest challenges on Tuesday from a political newcomer positioned at the party’s far left. The Democrat representing Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District faces 36-year-old Morgan Harper. Harper is a Stanford-educated attorney whose life began in foster care. She backs the Green New Deal, reparations for African Americans, universal child care and tuition-free public college. The 70-year-old Beatty is a former state lawmaker, professor and university vice president. She is vastly outspending Harper and relying on her record and her deep roots in Columbus and state Democratic politics to give her the edge.