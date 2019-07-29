Pro surfer bitten by shark off Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (CNN) — A professional surfer is recovering after an encounter with a shark Saturday.

Franklyn O’Rourke was surfing in Jacksonville, Florida when the beach’s surf cam caught his encounter with the shark.

“It came out of the water after he went over the back of a wave and it landed on him, on his board, and kind of knocked him off his board and bit him on the elbow,” said RJ Berger, a witness to the incident.

The video shows O’Rourke struggle with the shark.

“He was right there behind the wave and boom – that’s when he got hit and you can see the shark’s tail splashing- it like, knocked him off his board,” Berger said.

Yep I got bit, I’m alright though! Thanks for everyone reaching out ❤️ Posted by Franklyn O'Rourke on Saturday, July 27, 2019

Berger said O’Rourke was treated at the beach by a lifeguard, but did not go to the hospital, even though Berger thinks his friend could have used a stitch or two for the wounds.

“He immediately went to a bar because he was like, ‘Hey I got bit by a shark,’ and people were like, ‘I’ll buy you drinks.’ so he hung out at the pier,” Berger said.

A surfer himself, Berger said the incident won’t stop him from hitting the waves.

“It’s inevitable, it’s gonna happen,” he said. “It’s happened to a couple of my friends. It does bother you, but, I mean, if it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. There’s nothing much you can do to really stop that, so try not to worry about it.”