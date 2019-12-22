Pringles to release “Rick and Morty”-inspired chip

(CNN) — Pringles is releasing a chip inspired by the Adult Swim cartoon “Rick and Morty.”

The flavor is called “Pickle Rick,” named after the vegetable reincarnation of the character Rick Sanchez, a wacky scientist who, in one episode, turned himself into a talking pickle.

Adult Swim will create an animated commercial for the new chip, with the ad set to air during the Super Bowl.

The special-edition chips will then be available in grocery stores nationwide in early February.

The new chip’s flavor profile is a mystery, and Pringles already offers a pickle-flavored chip.