Pringles releasing turducken-flavored chips

(CNN) — You don’t have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its proper chip.

It’s part of what it’s calling the “Friendsgiving Turducken Kit,” which will also include duck- and chicken-flavored chips, along with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a “turducken”-chip medley.

You can find the Thanksgiving chips online when they go on sale Nov. 7 at the Kellogg’s store website.