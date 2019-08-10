Prince Andrew, politicians named in Epstein documents

Hundreds of pages of court documents in the case against multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his associates were unsealed Friday in New York federal court.

They allege new details of sexual abuse claims connected to a 2015 defamation case by Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre has claimed that Epstein kept her as a teen “sex slave” nearly two decades ago and made her have sex with prominent men, including Britan’s Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Giuffre says she was trafficked to see Prince Andrew in London in 2001.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement Friday denying the allegations.

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell were also named in the case.

Both of which deny the allegations.

Epstein is currently facing federal sex trafficking charges and is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

He’s pleaded not guilty.

Oral arguments in the case will take place Oct. 28.