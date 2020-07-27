President Trump visits North Carolina biotech company

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump visiting a North Carolina company Monday that is doing crucial work in the ongoing effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump is touring the Fujifilm BioTech Center to get a closer look at the potential vaccine.

The facility is manufacturing components of the potential vaccine that was developed by Novavax. The process normally takes several months but has been compressed down into just several weeks.

“The pandemic is something that’s affecting us all and so I have a chance to work on something that may have a significant impact,” said Martin Meeson, the CEO of Fujifilm.

Trump will have a chance to tour the facility and get a look at the progress being made.

