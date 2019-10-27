President Trump to make ‘major statement’ Sunday

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement on Sunday, according to the White House.

The announcement will happen at 9 a.m. eastern time.

News of the announcement came late Saturday night, not long after Trump tweeted: Something very big has just happened!”

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Administration officials tell CNN the announcement is related to foreign policy.

The news also comes as the U.S. military targeted ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid in northwest Syria on Saturday.

Al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed, according to a senior U.S. Defense official.

He has been in hiding for the last five years.