President Trump to make ‘major statement’ Sunday

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement on Sunday, according to the White House.
The announcement will happen at 9 a.m. eastern time.
News of the announcement came late Saturday night, not long after Trump tweeted: Something very big has just happened!”
Administration officials tell CNN the announcement is related to foreign policy.
The news also comes as the U.S. military targeted ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid in northwest Syria on Saturday.
Al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed, according to a senior U.S. Defense official.
He has been in hiding for the last five years.