President Trump temporarily suspends federal student loan payments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference , President Donald Trump announced he’s going to temporarily suspend payments on federal student loans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This comes exactly one week after Trump said he was going to waive the interest on federal student loans.

Trump said the suspension will last for at least 60 days and added borrowers should contact their lenders for more information. Federal lenders were made aware of the news by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Trump also announced the Department of Education will not enforce standardized testing requirements, which includes testing for elementary and high school students.

This will likely not be the last time Trump announces an order about student loans because he said there will be “more good news for students.”