(CNN) — The First Couple is officially registered to vote in Florida.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump registered after they made Mar-A-Lago their new primary residence last month.

Trump announced this fall he would make Florida his primary residence, instead of New York’s Trump Tower, ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump will hold a campaign rally in South Florida Nov. 26.

The rally will double as a voter registration drive.