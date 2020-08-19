Trump calls for boycott on Goodyear tires for reported MAGA ban

A news report says MAGA, Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter and other slogans were reportedly listed as "unacceptable" in the company's zero-tolerance policy

(WKBN) – President Donald Trump is urging people to boycott Goodyear Tire after he said the company announced a ban on MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats.

Trump tweeted the following Wednesday:

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

According to a news report from WIBW, MAGA, Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter and other slogans were reportedly listed as “unacceptable” in the company’s zero-tolerance policy.

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride were listed as “acceptable.”

An employee who reported taking a photo of the slide told the news station that it was presented at the Topeka, Kansas plant by an area manager and said the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.

Goodyear released a statement in regard to its policy on Twitter, disputing that the slide was created by Goodyear corporate or part of a diversity training class. The company said it does ask that employees refrain from wearing anything with a political statement on it as well as “similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equality issues.”

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

Goodyear did not yet respond to WKBN’s request for comment in regard to the tweet by President Trump.

A couple of months ago, Goodyear announced a partnership with Lordstown Motors as part of the roll-out of Lordstown Motors’ new electric pickup truck.