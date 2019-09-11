1  of  2
Breaking News
Former Delaware Co. school administrator placed on leave after accused of inappropriate contact with student Man sentenced to death for killing his daughter, child’s mother in southeast Columbus

Preschooler gets warm welcome back from classmates after Hurricane Dorian

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

PEMBROKE PINES, FL (WCMH) –Here’s a video that will bring a tear to your eye. 

A little boy who was stuck in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit went back to school Monday to a warm welcome, and big hugs, from his friends. 

Clearly, they missed 3-year-old Makai Simmons, while he was gone.  

The little boy and his mom were visiting family in the Bahamas when the storm hit. 

They rode it out at her grandparent’s house.  

Then on Friday, after waiting 13 hours in line, Capron and Makai were able to get on a cruise ship back to the U.S. 

It was quite the journey home, and quite the welcome home from Makai’s classmates.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools