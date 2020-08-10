Pres. Trump removed from press conference after shooting near White House

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump’s Monday evening press conference was interrupted when shots were fired outside The White House.

Three minutes and three seconds into President Trump’s afternoon briefing, the Secret Service interrupts the news conference and escorts the president to the Oval Office.

According to the President, the Secret Service was involved in a shooting outside of the White House fence. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

Nine minutes after the he left, the president returned and addressed what happened.

“There was a shooting outside of the White House. It seems to be very well under control,” said the President. “Someone was shot by the Secret Service.”

Photographers and reporters crowd windows of the White House Press Room to capture a glimpse of shooting outside the grounds.

Reporters asked about the details and he said the Secret Service would have a full report available later.

“It seems the shooting was done by law enforcement at that person, at the suspect, it was the suspect who was shot,” said the President.