Pres. Biden to meet with Asian American leaders following Atlanta spa shootings

US President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Georgia Friday to offer support to the Asian American community following a string of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent.

The presidential trip was planned before the shooting, as part of a victory lap aimed at selling the benefits of the recently-passed coronavirus relief package. Instead, the White House said Biden and Harris will meet with Asian American state legislators and other community leaders about racist rhetoric and actions against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Harris is the first person of South Asian descent to hold national office. NewsNation will livestream the event in the player above.

The White House confirmed that the president also will meet with Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

Many have raised concerns that the shootings are the latest in a string of hate crimes against Asian Americans, though police have suggested the suspect may have had other motives.

Robert Aaron Long has been charged with eight counts of murder for killing four people at two different day spas in Atlanta — Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa — and four other victims at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County Tuesday.

Authorities said Long, who’s white, told police his act wasn’t racially motivated and that he potentially had a “sex addiction.”

“Nothing is off the table for our investigation,” Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said at a news conference in response to a question about whether police were looking at the killings as possible hate crimes.

The incidents of hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups, since March 2020.

The shootings appear to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia,” Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen said, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House and a frequent advocate for women and communities of color.

In his first primetime address to the nation as president, Biden last Thursday — five days before the Atlanta killings — called attacks on Asian Americans “un-American.” Biden ordered the flag be flown at half-staff at the White House to honor the victims of Tuesday’s rampage.

The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the U.S., and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton killing that took the lives of nine people, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.