Premier League game, other soccer in Europe off due to storm

Manchester City’s Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday was called off due to a storm battering England and northern Europe, as were matches in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. The announcement was made five hours before the scheduled kickoff in the northern English city of Manchester, with City citing safety concerns due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions.” It was one of only four scheduled Premier League games this weekend in the competition’s first split winter break. Other sports were also affected with a weekend of the ski jumping World Cup in Germany cut short on safety grounds.