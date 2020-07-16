Scotio County murder case to be sent to grand jury

by: Natalie Wadas

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) An Ohio couple charged with the death of their five-year-old granddaughter were in court this morning.

Richard and Sonya Greene both face aggravated murder charges in the death of Annabell Greene. Richard Greene is the biological grandfather to the child and Sonya Greene, a step-grandmother. This morning was their second court appearance on the charges.

The couple is charged with aggravated murder, murder, and three counts of felony assault in her death.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, when officers were called to a hospital emergency room. Annabell was flown to a children’s hospital in Columbus where she later died.

Today, the couple both decided to waive their preliminary hearing today.

Instead their case will now be sent to a grand jury. 

There is no date for that yet and in the meantime. Their bond is set at $500,000 dollars each for the aggravated murder charges. 

