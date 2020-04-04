Pope asks Italians to stay at home in video message

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

Pope Francis on Friday addressed Catholics in a video message and asked people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis said he was thinking of children forced with the rest of their families to stay home during government-ordered lockdowns aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

But he also urged his followers “to make the best of this time” and reach out to others through phone calls or social media.

He said “in his heart” he was holding those with family members sick with COVID-19 or who had died.

Francis will celebrate solemn Holy Week ceremonies without the public, starting with Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Basilica.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools