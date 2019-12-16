1  of  27
Poop payback for porch pirates

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, OR (KGW) The holidays are here and so too are thieves who’ll waste no time snatching up packages from doorsteps.

The porch pirate problem is one Matt Coats has become familiar with since moving to Portland, Oregon a few years ago.

“I think the worst part about porch piracy is just feeling so violated. To have somebody come up into your space and take something that’s yours,” Coats said.

However, this isn’t your typical, caught-on-security-camera, porch-pirate story. This one includes some sweet, stinky revenge.

“I had something disappear off the porch and it was really frustrating,” Coats said. “I figured it would probably happen again. So, I filled up a box full of dog poop.”  

That’s right, this is a story of a porch pirate, a pooch named Marlo, and poop.

