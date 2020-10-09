Poll shows younger voters are down on Trump, pessimistic about future

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NBC News/WCMH) — A new online NBC News/Quibi poll of millennial and “Generation Z” voters, which was conducted after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, shows younger voters are down on President Donald Trump and pessimistic about the future.

The poll finds that 49% of millennial voters (between ages 24 to 39) are not confident that their children’s generation will be better than it has for them. Just 30% of millennials say they felt confident about the future.

When it comes to Generate Z voters (between the ages of 18 to 23) 41% aren’t confident about the future, compared to 40% who are.

The poll also shows that about 70% of young voters are worried that an immediate family member might contract the coronavirus.

When it comes to the 2020 presidential election, 69% of Gen Z voters and 54% of millennials have a negative attitude about Trump.

Gen Z voters prefer Democratic nominee Joe Biden over Trump by more than 40 points while millennial voters back Biden over Trump by 14 points.

The NBC News/Quibi poll was conducted – by Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research – from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 of 250 millennial registered voters and another 250 Generation Z voters.

Interviews were conducted online from a national panel of voters maintained by Dynata.

The credibility interval for a sample of 250 voters is plus-minus 7.07 percentage points.