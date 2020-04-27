Poll shows Ohioans support DeWine, worry about timing of reopening

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – As we get closer to the gradual re-opening of Ohio on May 1, everyone is looking for Governor DeWine’s detailed plan.

How DeWine plans to get Ohio’s economy’s back on track will be detailed this week during daily briefings at 2 p.m. Monday.

A new poll shows 70 percent of Ohioans prioritize public health over the economy and worry that some that the U.S. may be moving too quickly.

A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University shows 85% of voters in Ohio approve of DeWine’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, an increase of five points from the March Great Lakes Poll. In contrast, 50% of respondents said they approve of the way President Donald Trump had handled the crisis.

Eight in ten Ohioans believe DeWine ‘acted at the appropriate time,’ but only four in ten Ohioans believe Trump acted at the right time.

Support for the governor’s actions decreases a bit when it comes to restrictions and a timeline for reopening the state.

About half of those polled agree with DeWine’s plan to begin reopening Ohio’s economy on May 1, but a majority think churches and many businesses shouldn’t open up yet, saying they are worried that the U.S. will move too quickly to lift restrictions.

More than 80% said they are feeling some level of anxiety about the virus. Many worry about spreading the virus or contracting it. Close to half (47%) think the worst is yet to come.

Almost all respondents are worried about the overall impact on the economy, and 68% are concerned about their personal finances. Many do believe that public health is more important than the economy.