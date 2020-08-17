COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 28: Stickers sit on a table as Ohio residents cast their votes in person, per the specified qualifications, at the Franklin County Board of Elections headquarters on April 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio on the final day of the the Primary Election grab ‘I Voted’ stickers as they leave. The election which was postponed on March 17, is almost exclusively mail in or absentee. The only residents allowed to vote in person are those who are disabled, have no permanent residence, or who requested a ballot by mail but never received it. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Americans are sharply divided along party lines on whether they think votes in this year’s presidential election will be counted fairly, as well as how they plan to vote, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Monday.

The poll of 900 registered voters found they are evenly split – 45 to 45 percent – on whether they have confidence that results of the Nov. 3 presidential election between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be counted fairly. But along party lines, voters are deeply divided.

Just 36 percent of Republicans said they have confidence that the presidential election’s overall results will be counted accurately, while just 23 percent said the same of ballots sent by mail. Nearly 3 in 4 Republicans believe that votes cast by mail will not be counted accurately.

On the other side, 65 percent of Democrats said they have confidence that votes by mail will be counted accurately, while 55 percent said the same about votes overall.

Supporters of each presidential candidate also differ greatly on how they plan to vote. More Trump supporters (66%) plan to cast their ballots in person than Biden supporters (26%). And the opposite is true for voting by mail, which more Biden voters (47%) plan to do than Trump voters (11%).

“The 2020 Election will be a socially siloed affair with Democrats being much more likely to employ the mailbox and Republicans the ballot box,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, whose firm Hart Research conducted the poll along with Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies, told NBC News.

“What this means for the process of actually counting votes and how the information is released is critically important in instilling confidence in the system, which is already at a low point,” Horwitt added.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted August 9-12. Its margin of error is +/- 3.27 percentage points.

Confidence in the fairness of the election is also down significantly from four years ago. The 45 percent of voters who said they are not confident is up from 34 percent in 2016, and 45 percent who do have confidence is down from 59 percent.

Other findings

If the election were held today , 50 percent said they would vote for Biden, 41 percent for Trump. However, poll results show more Biden voters are actually voting against Trump (58%) rather than for Biden (36%). And the opposite is true for Trump voters, as 74 percent are voting for the President rather than against Biden (20%).

, 50 percent said they would vote for Biden, 41 percent for Trump. However, poll results show more Biden voters are actually voting against Trump (58%) rather than for Biden (36%). And the opposite is true for Trump voters, as 74 percent are voting for the President rather than against Biden (20%). Voters trust Trump more than Biden to deal with the economy (+10 points) and crime (+4). But Biden is trusted significantly more on issues like race relations (+24), the coronavirus (+16), health care (+16), immigration (+11), foreign policy (+10) and “having the ability to bring the country together” (+23).

Trump more than Biden to deal with the economy (+10 points) and crime (+4). But Biden is trusted significantly more on issues like race relations (+24), the coronavirus (+16), health care (+16), immigration (+11), foreign policy (+10) and “having the ability to bring the country together” (+23). A record-tying percentage of people in the poll said they are “very interested” in the outcome of November’s election. Seventy-four percent rated their interest at 10 on a 10-point scale. That’s the most since October 2004, when Republican incumbent George W. Bush faced Democratic challenger John Kerry in the shadow of the Iraq War.

of people in the poll said they are “very interested” in the outcome of November’s election. Seventy-four percent rated their interest at 10 on a 10-point scale. That’s the most since October 2004, when Republican incumbent George W. Bush faced Democratic challenger John Kerry in the shadow of the Iraq War. More voters said they prefer a 2021 Congress controlled by Democrats (47%) than Republicans (42%). Democrats currently have a comfortable hold on the House of Representatives but will need to pick up four Senate seats in November’s elections to form a majority with the chamber’s two independent senators who caucus with Democrats.

a 2021 Congress controlled by Democrats (47%) than Republicans (42%). Democrats currently have a comfortable hold on the House of Representatives but will need to pick up four Senate seats in November’s elections to form a majority with the chamber’s two independent senators who caucus with Democrats. President Trump’s approval rating (44%) continues to sit in the 40s, where it has been in this monthly poll for the last two years. His disapproval rating (53%) has been in the 50s for most of that time as well.

Conventions kick off

The Democratic National Convention convened (virtually) on Monday and will run through Thursday night, culminating in Biden’s acceptance speech. Primetime speakers Monday night include former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, Democratic nomination runner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Republican National Convention begins next Monday mostly virtually (some business will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina). President Trump will stream his acceptance speech from either the White House or historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The Libertarian Party selected Clemson University psychology lecturer Jo Jorgenson as its 2020 presidential nominee. The Green Party selected co-founder and environmental activist Howie Hawkins from upstate New York.