WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman shot in Warren on Thursday has died.

Investigators are not releasing the woman’s identity yet, pending the coroner’s investigation.

Police say there was a burglary in the 1700 block of Front St. SW, and the homeowner fired shots. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

No charges have been filed at this point. The investigation is ongoing.