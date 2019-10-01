Police: Texas man went back to bed after shooting and killing suspected burglar

DALLAS (WCMH/CNN) — Police say a 72-year-old man fatally shot a suspected burglar behind his home and then went back to bed before finally calling police a couple hours later.

KTVT reported James Michael Meyer has been charged with murder as a result of the shooting.

According to an arrest warrant, Meyer told police he was awakened around 5 a.m. on September 26 by the sound of someone outside. He said he saw someone trying to break into a storage shed with a pickax. He grabbed a handgun and went outside to tell the person not to come closer or he’d shoot.

Police told KTVT the man took several steps toward him, so he fired. The man dropped the pickax and ran toward a park behind the home.

He told officers he again fired ‘into the night’ in the direction of the park. He said he went to bed not realizing he hit anyone.

He got up around 7 a.m. and discovered the body in the park. His wife called an attorney for advice before he called 911 to report the incident.

Meyer was arrested and charged with murder after a preliminary investigation.