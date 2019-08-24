Police: Texas boy subject of Amber Alert, mother found dead

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found dead along with his mother in a vehicle in a parking garage in Waxahachie, Texas.

Waxahachie police say in a statement that the body of Phillip Weidemann, whose father reported him missing earlier Friday, was found along with that of his mother, Candace Harbin, who was wanted for kidnapping him. The boy’s father, John Wiedemann, and Harbin were estranged.

Police say the cause of death and further details are not being released at this time.

Waxahachie is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Dallas.

