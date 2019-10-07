Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

Police: Stabbing victim’s relative fatally hits suspect with vehicle

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a family member of a stabbing victim drove to help their relative and ended up hitting and killing the man suspected of the attack.

News outlets report Louisville Metro Police responded to a private, 24-hour fishing spot early Sunday morning on reports two men had gotten into a fight and were injured. Officers say one man emerged from the woods near the lake and attacked another man with a knife. News outlets report the two men didn’t appear to know each other.

Police say a relative of the stabbing victim then drove to the lake to give their family member aid and struck and killed the suspect with their car.

The stabbing victim’s condition hasn’t been reported.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools