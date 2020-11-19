Police seek ‘Psycho’ in connection with Colorado bodies

(KUSA/NBC News) – Colorado authorities are searching for a man commonly known as “Psycho” after human remains were recently found at two properties in Conejos County.

Three sets of skeletal remains were found.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz, Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said.

“We have an active warrant for homicide for Mr. Baroz,” said Anderson. “He should be considered at this time armed and dangerous and should not be contacted by the public.”

Baroz is from Sanford, a small town in Conejos County, just north of the New Mexico border.

Investigators said they’re unable to tell who the victims are or even if they’re men or women, and that identification could take “several weeks to months.”