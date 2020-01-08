Breaking News
Safety notice issued after student’s vehicle stolen by armed suspects near Ohio State’s campus

Police searching for suspect who lured seagulls to their death in parking lot

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

LAUREL, Maryland (WBAL) — Police in Laurel, Maryland are looking for whoever ran over seagulls at a shopping center Saturday, killing at least ten birds.

The act, which police said was intentional, drew strong reaction Monday from shoppers in the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center.

“I feel like it’s disgusting. I feel like if you have the heart to do something like that, you went out of your way to do something like that, you’re a pretty sick person,” concerned citizen Amber Destefano said.

Police said Saturday morning, someone went into the Dollar Tree, bought pre-popped popcorn spread it in the parking lot to lure seagulls, then ran them over with a car.

Read more: http://bit.ly/39PhNmM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools