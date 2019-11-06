Police searching for 21-year-old missing Clark Atlanta student

ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Georgia authorities are searching for a Clark Atlanta University senior who vanished nearly a week ago.

The family of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford hasn’t heard from her since Oct. 30th.

She was last seen by her roommate that night.

The roommate said that Crawford wasn’t in their off-campus apartment the next morning, but the front door was locked with a deadbolt.

Her keys and phone charger were both inside the apartment, but her iPhone, ID and debit card were missing.

Police have released new surveillance photos of Crawford inside an Atlanta store from the night she disappeared.

Crawford is described as a black woman who is about 5’3.

She might be wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie with a Cheetah print headscarf.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.