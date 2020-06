COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, Sunday.

Columbus Police say Shaquille Conner, 23, engaged in a gun battle with an unknown suspect in front of XL Lounge located near the block of 1530 North Cassady Avenue at 1:08 a.m.

Conner was transported to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:39 a.m.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.